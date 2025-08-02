PM al-Sudani reaffirms commitment to November election date

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirmed on Saturday that parliamentary elections will take place on November 11 as planned, describing the vote as part of a routine transfer of power, not a response to foreign pressure or emergency conditions.

During a visit to Saladin province, the prime minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to the timeline, pledging to create a secure and stable environment for voters and candidates alike.

Al-Sudani, a lawmaker representing Baghdad, is also running in the upcoming parliamentary elections, contesting a seat in the capital under the banner of his own Al-Furatain Movement. He is heading the newly formed Reconstruction and Development Coalition, a broad electoral alliance that brings together several political forces.

Previously affiliated with the Shiite Coordination Framework, Al-Sudani’s new coalition seeks, according to observers, to consolidate a more centrist and development-focused platform ahead of the elections.