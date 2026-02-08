USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, hold ground in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar fell to 149,850 dinars per 100 dollars in Sunday trading in Baghdad, while holding steady in Erbil as markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 149,850 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 149,950 dinars recorded earlier in the day. In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, selling prices reached 150,250 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 149,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar remained unchanged, with selling prices at 149,750 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 149,650 dinars.