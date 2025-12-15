CF presses the parliament to elect a speaker

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary bloc, called on Monday for the Parliament to convene as soon as possible to elect its speaker following its failure to form a government.

In a statement, CF emphasized that “discussions among all political parties are ongoing.”

Earlier today, Aqeel Al-Rudaini, spokesperson for the Victory Coalition led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, told Shafaq News that the CF “is expected to finalize the nomination for prime minister within a maximum of two weeks.”

The Supreme Federal Court, Iraq’s highest judicial authority, recently ratified the final results of the general elections for membership of the Council of Representatives.

Under the Iraqi constitution, clear deadlines are set for forming state institutions after the election results are certified. The president must convene parliament within 15 days to elect the speaker and deputies, followed by the election of the president within 30 days, after which the president assigns the prime minister to form the government.