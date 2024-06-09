Iraqi PM Works to defuse protests in Al-Muthanna

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has taken steps to address the brewing crisis in Al-Muthanna governorate and the calls for protests, a government source said on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Sudani is currently holding a meeting with Hameed Al-Yasiri, the commander of the Ansar Al-Marjaiya Brigade, along with several tribal leaders and dignitaries from Al-Muthanna, to discuss the recent developments.

"The meeting aims to find solutions to prevent the planned demonstrations and sit-ins scheduled for next Wednesday, which were called for by Al-Yasiri to combat corruption."

On June 7, Hameed Al-Yasiri, a leader in the "Atabat Mobilization" and commander of Brigade 44 (Ansar Al-Marjaiya), called for a sit-in in Al-Muthanna and set a deadline expiring next Wednesday to "expel corrupt officials from the governorate and its council." He also urged the Prime Minister to send a "military governor" to the governorate.

In response, Al-Muthanna Governor Mohanad Al-Atabi warned against turning the governorate over to "military rule" and criticized the call for a sit-in, cautioning against the "potential destabilization of the region."