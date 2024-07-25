Iraqi PM receives approval for Baghdad Metro project from winning consortium

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received the approval of the winning consortium for the investment opportunity for the "Baghdad Metro" on Thursday.

According to a statement from his office, Al-Sudani chaired a meeting dedicated to tracking the progress of the Baghdad Metro project. During the meeting, he received the approval from the Vaskhod & Wonter international consortium, which includes French, Spanish, and Turkish companies, along with a German bank.

The consortium will handle the design, execution, operation, maintenance, financing, and transfer of ownership (DBOMFT) of the Baghdad Metro project, following the specified standards in the investment portfolio.

The statement highlighted the strategic significance of this large-scale project for Baghdad, emphasizing its alignment with global standards and its potential to meet future service demands.

Negotiations will commence between the Baghdad Municipality, the Investment Authority, and the consortium to outline the technical, financial, and implementation details of the contract.

The winning consortium includes French groups Systra and SNCF, Spanish companies Alstom, Talgo, and SENER, specialized Turkish construction firms, and Deutsche Bank. This project aligns with the investment opportunity outlined in Cabinet Decision No. 23374 of 2023.