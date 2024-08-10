Iraqi PM to review Personal Status Law, boost female participation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that the Supreme Council for Women’s Affairs will review all concerns raised regarding the amendment of the Personal Status Law.

In a speech during a conference on combating violence against women held in Baghdad, Al-Sudani highlighted the significant representation of women in his government, noting the presence of three female ministers, two women holding the rank of deputy minister, 111 women at the level of director general, and 47 deputy director generals.

He emphasized the establishment of the Supreme Council for Women’s Affairs as a direct planning and executive body for decisions related to women's development. Al-Sudani stated that the council would soon hold a specialized workshop to address all comments concerning the Personal Status Law.

Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned efforts to review the proportion of women covered by the social protection network, noting an increase in beneficiaries from October 2022 to August 2024, with an additional 138,000 women benefiting from the program.

Al-Sudani also reported a reduction in the unemployment rate among women, which had been around 28% two years ago. He acknowledged ongoing challenges in reducing female illiteracy, which stood at 17% two years ago, and outlined plans and programs to address this issue.