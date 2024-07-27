Iraqi PM seeks to pressure factions to halt attacks on US interests

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is reportedly exerting pressure on Iran-aligned armed factions to cease their escalating attacks on American interests and targets in Iraq.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Sudani has been working for days to urge these factions to stop their actions against US forces, particularly after the recent missile attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase.

Al-Sudani fears potential American retaliations could destabilize Iraq's security situation.

The sources added that Al-Sudani has reached out to Iranian officials, seeking their influence to persuade the armed groups to de-escalate. “He aims to negotiate a withdrawal of US forces through dialogue rather than violence. However, the factions have so far resisted Al-Sudani’s and his associates' pressures.”

On Friday, a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense confirmed that an attack occurred near Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, with no US military personnel injury.

On Thursday, a security source reported that Ain al-Asad airbase was hit by at least two rockets.

Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) commented on the resumption of attacks on US forces in Iraq following a recent drone strike on the base.

Ali Al-Fatlawi, a senior member of HAAA, stated that the Iraqi resistance factions had paused their operations for four months to allow the Iraqi government to negotiate US withdrawal, but have resumed attacks due to delays and US support for Israel in Gaza.

He warned that any US response would escalate attacks on American targets in Iraq.

Earlier this month, two drones targeted the base, but details on casualties or damage were not provided.