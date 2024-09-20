PM Al-Sudani to visit the US for UN General Assembly session

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s media office confirmed, on Friday, that the PM will depart for New York, US, on Saturday to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The media office continued, “The Prime Minister will deliver Iraq's statement before the United Nations General Assembly and another statement at the Summit of the Future 2024, where many world leaders and presidents will participate to discuss strengthening cooperation, addressing challenges, and reaffirming commitments.”

During his visit, Prime Minister Al-Sudani will hold “a series of meetings and discussions with several leaders and heads of state, along with the heads of participating delegations. Additionally, he will meet with the UN Secretary-General and several officials from international organizations and UN agencies,” as per the statement.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six main organs of the United Nations and serves as its primary deliberative body. It includes all 193 member states, each with an equal vote. The UN General Assembly meets annually to discuss global issues such as peace, security, international law, human rights, and development. Its key functions include adopting resolutions, shaping international policies, and approving the UN’s budget.

While its resolutions are not legally binding, they reflect global consensus and influence international relations. Each year's meeting typically takes place in September at the UN Headquarters in New York.