Iraq’s Security Committee demands answers from PM over Israeli airstrikes against Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee intends to direct a parliamentary question to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani regarding Israel's use of Iraqi airspace to strike several Iranian targets.

The Committee's remarks follow a series of airstrikes launched by Israel on Saturday targeting sites across Iran’s Khuzestan, Ilam, and Tehran provinces. Iran’s armed forces revealed that Israel used airspace controlled by the US military in Iraq to launch strikes on Iranian territory.

Committee member Hussein Al-Amiri told Shafaq News, "The committee held a meeting in which it rejected the use of Iraqi territory and airspace by American forces to strike Iran."

Al-Amiri further stated, "The committee will submit a parliamentary question to the PM in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, due to the violation of Iraqi sovereignty by American forces."

"We firmly reject violations of sovereignty and the use of Iraqi territory and airspace for strikes against neighboring countries," he affirmed.

In January 2020, Iraq's parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country and cancel its request for assistance from the US-led Coalition.

Currently, there are about 2,500 US troops still deployed in Iraq as part of the coalition.