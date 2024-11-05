US Secretary of State calls on Iraqi PM to ‘control' armed groups

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on Tuesday, made a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, requesting him to “control” armed groups and not drag Iraq into a regional conflict.

In a Statement attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller, the US Department of State announced that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani and “discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages. They also discussed diplomatic efforts to reach a resolution in Lebanon that ensures citizens on both sides of the Blue Line can return to their homes.”

Regarding the attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria, the statement pointed out that “the Secretary called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its commitments to protect U.S. personnel and to pursue those responsible for attacks from Iraq on U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria, including from attacks by Iran-aligned militias. The Secretary emphasized it is important that Iraq not be drawn into regional conflict and underscored the need for Iraq to exert control over armed groups launching unauthorized attacks from its territory.”

“The Secretary and Prime Minister committed to continued consultations on regional issues and to advance the U.S.-Iraq strategic partnership,” the statement concluded.