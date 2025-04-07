ISX trades +$28 million worth of shares in March

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of over 17.8 billion shares worth more than 37 billion dinars (approximately $28.3 million) during March.

ISX reported that it conducted 19 trading sessions during the month, with 67 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

The total shares traded reached 17,858,249,000, valued at 37,321,000,000 dinars ($28,324,246), executed through 13,337 transactions. The ISX60 price index closed at 1,009 points, marking a 31.3% decrease compared to the previous session’s closing.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies operating across banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotel sectors.