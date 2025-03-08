ISX trades +$33 million worth of shares in February

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of 35 billion shares worth over 44 billion dinars (about $34 million) in February.

ISX reported that it conducted 20 trading sessions in February, with 74 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

“The total shares traded were 35,679,814,000, valued at 44,000,000,000 dinars ($33,574,971), through 12,654 transactions. The ISX60 price index closed at 1,043 points, reflecting a 1.01% decrease compared to its closing in the previous session.”

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.