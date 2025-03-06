ISX trades +$5 million worth of shares in weekly trading

2025-03-06T14:14:07+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of 3 billion shares worth over 7 billion dinars (+$5 million), in 5 trading sessions this week.

The ISX60 index closed at 1,014.70 points in the first trading session of the week and ended the week at 992.43 points, marking a decline of 2.24% from its opening session close.

Meanwhile, the ISX15 index opened the week at 1,105.28 points and closed at 1,092.39 points, recording a 1.18% decrease from its first session close.

A total of 3,473 buy and sell contracts were executed on shares of listed companies during the week.

