ISX reports +$12B in weekly trading

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced that its weekly trading volume reached over 17 billion dinars ($12,920,000).

ISX reported that shares of 58 companies were traded last week, while 39 saw no trading due to a mismatch between buy and sell orders. Seven companies remain suspended for failing to disclose required information, out of 104 listed firms in total.

According to recorded data, 19,961,142,000 shares were traded, up 416% from the previous week, with a total value of 17,442,322,000 dinars, a 91% increase, through 3,337 transactions. The ISX60 index closed at 1,062.87 points, marking a 0.15% rise compared to the previous session's close.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 8,000,000 shares last week, valued at 33,000,000 dinars, through 25 transactions. Meanwhile, they sold 1,000,000 shares, worth 6,000,000 dinars, through nine transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.