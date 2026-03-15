Iranian drones strike Kuwait and UAE

Shafaq News- Kuwait/ Abu Dhabi

A radar system at Kuwait International Airport suffered damage after being targeted by Iranian drones, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that three drones struck the airport, while 14 hostile drones entered Kuwaiti airspace over the past 24 hours, eight of which were intercepted and destroyed.

The UAE Ministry of Defense also reported that Iranian attacks across the region have killed six people and wounded 142 since the strikes began. The ministry detailed that Iran launched 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,606 drones in these attacks.

الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية تتعامل مع الصواريخ الباليستية والجوالة والمسيرات الإيرانية.UAE Air Defences engaged IranianBallistic and Cruise Missiles and UAVs Attacks#وزارة_الدفاع #وزارة_الدفاع_الإماراتية#MOD#UAEMinistryOfDefence pic.twitter.com/vRWuA5UFRS — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 15, 2026

The attacks mark the sixteenth day of the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 52nd and 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, asserting its missiles struck designated targets. Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, later confirmed the attacks targeted Israel and four US military bases in Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait.