UAE and Kuwait confirm casualties amid Iran, US and Israel war

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait reported casualties on Sunday after a wave of missile and drone attacks, part of an Iran, United States and Israel escalation that began on February 8, 2026.

In a statement, the Emirati Ministry of Defence detailed that 165 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran, of which the UAE intercepted 152 while 13 fell into sea waters. Of 541 Iranian drones detected, 506 were destroyed, and 35 reached targets within the country, inflicting material damage. The attacks resulted in three fatalities among Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationals, and 58 minor injuries.

Today, 20 more ballistic missiles were neutralized, while eight fell into the sea. Two cruise missiles and 311 drones were destroyed, although 21 drones struck civilian targets. The ministry also noted that two Iranian drones hit a warehouse at Al-Salam naval base in Abu Dhabi, igniting a fire in two containers storing general materials, without causing casualties.

Condemning the strikes as blatant acts of aggression, the ministry affirmed that the UAE retains full rights to respond to the escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, population, and residents.

In Kuwait, the Health Ministry reported that one person was killed and 31 others, all foreigners, were injured after Iranian missile and drone strikes hit US military targets across the country. Earlier today, Iranian media claimed that the Ali Al-Salem US base in Kuwait was completely destroyed, with satellite images revealing extensive damage at the military airbase.