IRGC: Attacks cause 560 US military casualties

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian strikes killed and injured 560 US troops in operations targeting bases in the Middle East, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the IRGC said Al-Salem US naval base in Kuwait became fully inoperative following its latest attacks. It also claimed drone strikes on the US naval base at Salman Port in Bahrain, and missile attacks on three oil tankers linked to the United States and Britain in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier today, the IRGC announced launching the fifth phase of “Operation True Promise 4,” targeting US military and naval assets in the Gulf, the Indian Ocean, and at Harir Air Base in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, claiming it struck a vessel identified as MSP at Jebel Ali port with four drones, targeted the US naval base in Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Kuwait, with ballistic missiles and drones, and hit a US naval support vessel in the Indian Ocean with Qadr-380 missiles.