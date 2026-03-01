Ambulance crews targeted in Al-Anbar after strike on kataib hezbollah

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Ambulance crews were targeted on Sunday in al-Qaim district, western Al-Anbar province, less than an hour after a strike hit positions belonging to Kataib Hezbollah in the Akashat area near the Iraqi-Syrian border, a security source told Shafaq News.

The second strike occurred while evacuation teams were transferring the bodies of victims from the initial attack.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a position belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Brigade 45 was struck by two airstrikes in the Akashat area within the Jazira Operations Command sector in the province.

The attack resulted in “a number of casualties.”

في الساعة (2100) من هذا اليوم، تعرضت نقطة تابعة للحشد الشعبي / اللواء (45) إلى قصف جوي بضربتين في منطقة عكاشات ضمن قاطع عمليات الجزيرة.وقد أسفر الاستهداف عن وقوع عدد من الضحايا.وسنوافيكم بالتفاصيل حال اكتمال التحقيقات.===================قيادة العمليات المشتركةخلية الإعلام… — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) March 1, 2026

No party has officially claimed responsibility for the strikes.

