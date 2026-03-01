Air defenses intercept drones near Erbil’s Harir Base

Shafaq News- Erbil

Air defense systems at Harir Air Base, near Erbil International Airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, intercepted and shot down several drones on Sunday, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source said one drone fell in the vicinity of Erbil, with no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

The incident came after the Iran-aligned “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed responsibility for 23 operations using dozens of drones, targeting US bases in Iraq and across the region.

The wider escalation began on Saturday after coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeted multiple sites inside Iran. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on targets linked to US forces in the Gulf, with some strikes extending toward areas near Erbil.