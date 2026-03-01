Airstrikes target Kataib Hezbollah sites in western Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Airstrikes targeted positions belonging to Kataib Hezbollah in the Akashat area of Al-Qaim district, west of Iraq’s Al-Anbar province near the Iraqi-Syrian border, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Preliminary information indicates the strikes have been carried out by US and Israeli forces, according to the source, though there has been no official confirmation from either side.

The extent of casualties or material damage has not yet been determined.

Security forces imposed a cordon around the targeted area and opened an investigation into the incident.

Earlier today, at least six members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed or injured in northeastern Iraq amid a wave of drone strikes and attacks in Diyala and Nineveh provinces.

After the first wave of US-Israeli attacks against Tehran, the group urged armed operations inside Israel and called on allied factions to escalate attacks against Israeli and US forces following Israeli-US strikes in Iran and Iraq.

The US-sanctioned Kataib Hezbollah is an armed faction operating within Iraq and is part of the PMF, a state-recognized umbrella grouping of predominantly Shiite armed groups formed to fight ISIS in 2014. The group has previously been accused by the US of targeting American interests in Iraq.