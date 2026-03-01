Iran launches 9th wave of attacks as fighting with US, Israel intensifies

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday it had launched the ninth wave of attacks targeting US military sites across the region and locations inside Israel, as airstrikes continued across several Iranian provinces.

In a statement, the IRGC said the latest operation involved missile strikes on multiple military targets linked to the United States and Israel, claiming that one strike targeted a THAAD radar system within Israel’s missile defense network in Al-Ruwais in the United Arab Emirates, saying the radar had been “completely destroyed.” The claim could not be independently verified.

Israel’s Home Front Command said air raid sirens were activated in Dimona, Beersheba, communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, and areas near the Dead Sea during the latest wave of attacks.

According to Haaretz, officials from the Tel Aviv municipality said around 200 buildings have been damaged since the escalation began.

At the same time, international media reported that US and Israeli aircraft were carrying out multiple airstrikes across different parts of Iran, as the confrontation between the two sides continued.

The conflict began on Saturday when the United States and Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran, targeting senior leadership and strategic facilities. The attacks targeted figures including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and several senior military commanders, including leaders of the IRGC.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Gulf countries and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Iranian strikes also targeted airports and infrastructure in several Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Fighting continued today, with Iran claiming it had targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, while American forces carried out additional strikes against military sites inside Iran.

