US rejects Iranian claims on USS Abraham Lincoln hit

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command on Sunday confirmed that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was not struck by Iranian missiles, dismissing the Iranian claims as false.

In a statement, the Command confirmed that the carrier continues to launch aircraft in support of US ongoing operations to “defend the American people and neutralize threats posed by the Iranian regime.”

🚫Iran’s IRGC claims to have struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. LIE.✅The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by… pic.twitter.com/AjaeHMemtA — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles, adding that the strikes carried out by Iranian forces against the “exhausted military body of the enemy” have entered a new phase.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is typically deployed with a carrier strike group and remains capable of launching large-scale air operations across the region.