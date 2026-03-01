KRG Peshmerga Ministry threatens legal action over PMF strike report

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs threatened on Sunday to take legal action against Iraq’s Al-Oula TV channel after it reported that Peshmerga forces had shelled the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) 50th Brigade in Nineveh province.

In a statement, the ministry denied the allegation, calling the report “completely unfounded.”

“Peshmerga forces are fulfilling their duty to protect the security of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region alongside other Iraqi security forces,” the statement said. “They have not taken part in any such operation.”

The ministry added that it reserves the right to file a legal complaint against the channel, accusing it of publishing a report that could incite tension and undermine social and political stability among Iraq’s communities.

The dispute comes amid rising security tensions in Nineveh province. A security source told Shafaq News that PMF formations began evacuating several positions in the province following instructions from the PMF’s Nineveh Operations Command after the latest security developments.

Earlier today, another security source said a drone dropped an explosive device on a position belonging to the PMF’s 50th Brigade on the main road near the town of Batnaya in Tel Kaif district, north of Mosul.

The PMF’s 30th Brigade also reported that two drones had fallen in the Nineveh Plain, coinciding with heightened regional tensions amid escalating military exchanges between Washington and Tel Aviv on one side and Tehran on the other.

The 50th Brigade operates under the Babylon Movement, led by Rayan al-Kildani, and maintains positions in the Tel Kaif area north of Mosul.