Drone strike hits Iranian Kurdish opposition office in Iraq’s Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone attack targeted the headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition Komala Party in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a local source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to the source, who requested anonymity, the building was empty at the time of the strike, and no injuries or property damage were recorded. He did not identify who was behind the operation.

Another source said earlier that a drone fell in the Koya area while attempting to target an office of an Iranian Kurdish opposition party. The incident also caused no damage.

Air defense systems also engaged aerial targets over Erbil after explosions were heard across the city.