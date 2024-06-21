Iraqi Sources: Airstrike targets Iran-backed factions in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Friday, an airstrike hit bases belonging to Iran-backed factions in Syria, Iraqi sources reported.

Initial information indicates that unidentified aircraft targeted areas in the regions of Al-Bukamal, Badiya Al-Hamdan, and Al-Sukkariyah in Syria, where Iran-backed factions are known to operate.

The extent of the damage and the identities of the targeted factions remain unclear.

Meanwhile, the Syrian media reported that the airstrike involved a drone targeting a truck in the vicinity of the town of Al-Ashayer in Al-Bukamal, near the Iraqi border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that a powerful explosion occurred near the town of Al-Sukkariyah, coinciding with the flight of an aircraft likely targeting the area.

The Observatory noted that the explosion took place in a region containing a fuel station belonging to Iran-backed factions.