Update: 15 killed in airstrikes on Iraqi-Syrian border

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, on Sunday, that 15 members of armed factions were killed and 35 others were injured due to airstrikes targeting positions in Deir ez-Zor, al-Bukamal, and along the Iraqi border.

Unknown warplanes conducted five airstrikes on militant sites in the city of Deir ez-Zor and its eastern countryside. The strikes targeted a military headquarters and radar installation near Deir ez-Zor Airport. Additional airstrikes hit sites in the al-Bukamal region close to the Syrian-Iraqi border.

According to the observatory, at least 15 fatalities have been reported among Iran-aligned factions, whose identities remain unknown at this time. Many others were injured, and it is still unclear whether Israeli or American forces carried out the attacks.

Earlier today, an Iraqi security official confirmed that airstrikes targeted positions held by Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhadaa along the Iraq-Syria border.

On Saturday, Iraqi armed factions announced two drone attacks on Israel, targeting key sites in Eilat and Tel Aviv.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) claimed responsibility, stating that the attacks were part of an escalating campaign in support of Palestine and Lebanon. These actions coincide with Hezbollah's mourning of Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Since October 7, IRI has taken credit for multiple missile strikes on Israel and US bases in the region, aligning itself with the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance that includes Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and others.