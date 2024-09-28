Source: Iraqi factions target US base in Syria with drone

Shafaq News/ A US base in Syria was targeted by a drone coming from Iraq, a security source reported on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “The US military headquarters at the Conoco base, east of Deir ez-Zor, was attacked by a single drone,” adding, “Air defense managed to engage the drone and bring it down without any losses,” the source added.

Surge in Attacks on US Bases in Syria

Since October 19, 2023, the Observatory has recorded 135 attacks on US bases in Syria. These include 36 on the Omar Oil Field base, 16 on the Shaddadi base in Hasakah, 40 on the Conoco Gas Plant base, 20 on the Kharab al-Jir base in Rmeilan, 17 on the Tanf base, two on the Tal Baydar base in Hasakah, two on the US base in Robarba near the city of Malikiya, one on the Qasrak base in Hasakah, and one on the al-Wazir Rest House base in Hasakah.

Notably, the United States has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq, on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of ISIS, which in 2014 seized large swaths of both countries but was later pushed back.