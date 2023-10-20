Iran-backed groups sabotage gas pipeline near US base, Syria

2023-10-20T05:32:52+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iran-backed factions detonated a gas pipeline near a US base in northeastern Syria, currently under Kurdish control, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory disclosed that "Iran-backed groups detonated the gas pipeline near the 'Koniko' facility in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor." Rami Abdulrahman, the Observatory's director, informed Agence France-Presse, "The explosion occurred in close proximity to a US base."

Witnesses at the scene observed "flames billowing from the site," although no information has surfaced regarding human casualties.

