15 missiles hit US base in Syria

Shafaq News / Al-Mayadeen channel, close to Hezbollah, reported on Monday that a US base in Syria was hit by 15 missiles.

The channel, in a breaking news report, stated that 'the American base in the Al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor was targeted by 15 missiles after US planes targeted civilian trucks.'

It clarified that 'US warplanes targeted areas deep inside Syrian territory, parallel to the Iraqi-Syrian border,' indicating that 'the airstrikes hit trucks with air strikes in the Syrian depths near the Al-Qaim - Al-Bukamal border.'

Meanwhile, a security source informed Shafaq News agency that 'at 4:39 AM on October 30, 2023, six airstrikes were heard on the Syrian side at the Syrian border crossing and its surroundings. After inquiries from the Syrian side, it was revealed that 5 refrigerated trailer trucks with Syrian plates and drivers of Syrian nationality were targeted by drones.' Human casualties have not been confirmed yet, according to the source."