Within hours, US base attacked in Syria

Shafaq News/ Missile salvo attacked the Al-Omar oil field in eastern Deir ez-Zor, Syria, for the second time within hours, targeting the American military base.

Sputnik News Agency stated that the attack targeted the "Green Village," used by the American army within the oil field.

There is no information on human losses at this time.

Sputnik said that the US troops responded with artillery shells at the source of the attack. Still, the shells landed in the desert near the city of Al-Mayadeen, under the control of the Syrian army and its supporting forces.

Earlier today, activists and media sources reported that three drones targeted the base.

No group claimed responsibility, but since the start of the Israeli aggression in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) has regularly attacked the US interests in Iraq and Syria.

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.

IRI stated that its operations are to "expel the American occupation" and in support of "Palestinian brothers."

So far, more than 185 attacks have targeted the US bases, including 116 in Syria.

The deadliest attack was in Jordan when Kataeb Hezbollah killed three American soldiers.

In a series of retaliation, the US military launched airstrikes on sites related to Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, killing members of Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq and commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Syria.

The Iraqi and Syrian authorities strongly denounced the US attacks, deeming them "a clear violation of the country's sovereignty."