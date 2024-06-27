Israeli airstrikes hit sites near Damascus

Israeli airstrikes hit sites near Damascus
2024-06-27T06:19:10+00:00

Shafaq News/ Powerful explosions rocked the suburbs of Damascus late on Wednesday, following Israeli airstrikes targeting the service center of Jihad Al-Binaa Institution of the Lebanese “Hezbollah”, in the vicinity of Al-Saida Zainab area in Rif Dimashq.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), “Three people including a woman were killed and 11 others were injured.”

In response to the Israeli attack, Syrian military forces launched surface-to-air missiles aimed at intercepting the incoming projectiles.

Israel has frequently conducted airstrikes in Syria, primarily targeting Iranian forces and Hezbollah militants, which it views as threats to its security.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon