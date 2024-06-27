Israeli airstrikes hit sites near Damascus

Shafaq News/ Powerful explosions rocked the suburbs of Damascus late on Wednesday, following Israeli airstrikes targeting the service center of Jihad Al-Binaa Institution of the Lebanese “Hezbollah”, in the vicinity of Al-Saida Zainab area in Rif Dimashq.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), “Three people including a woman were killed and 11 others were injured.”

In response to the Israeli attack, Syrian military forces launched surface-to-air missiles aimed at intercepting the incoming projectiles.

Israel has frequently conducted airstrikes in Syria, primarily targeting Iranian forces and Hezbollah militants, which it views as threats to its security.