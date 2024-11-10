Israeli air raid targets a building in Damascus, casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported casualties in an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Damascus.

The Observatory confirmed that three people were killed, in addition to an undefined number of injuries from the Israeli attack on the Syrian capital targeting the Sayyida Zaynab area.

In 2024, SOHR documented 146 Israeli attacks on Syria, killing 333 and injuring 274 approximately.