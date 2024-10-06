Israeli airstrike targets relief trucks in Syria, injures three

Shafaq News/ An Israeli airstrike on Sunday targeted trucks carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies at an empty Iranian car factory near the city of Homs in central Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The strike comes just days after a series of Israeli attacks in Damascus and along the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The Observatory reported that Israeli warplanes fired three missiles at the trucks, which were transporting food and medical supplies. The airstrike hit the factory located in the Hassia Industrial Zone, south of Homs.

Three individuals, reportedly part of relief teams, were injured in the attack. The trucks, which the Observatory said had arrived from Iraq to deliver aid to Lebanese citizens affected by Israeli strikes, were destroyed.

Amir Khalil, the director of the Hassia Industrial City, confirmed the airstrike, stating that it targeted "three trucks inside the industrial zone carrying medical and relief materials," resulting in material damage. His comments were echoed by Syria’s state news agency SANA.