Israel strikes Syrian airbases in Homs

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military stated, on Tuesday, that it targeted two military bases in Syria’s Homs province, marking the second such strikes within days.

"The Israeli military struck remaining military capabilities at the T4 and Tadmur airbases in Syria," Israel army spokesperson revealed on X.

Syrian authorities have yet to comment on the strikes.

#عاجل 🔴 أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على قدرات عسكرية بقيت في منطقة القاعدتيْن العسكريتيْن السوريتيْن تدمر و T4. سيواصل جيش الدفاع العمل لإزالة أي تهديد على مواطني دولة إسرائيل. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 25, 2025

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, Israel has intensified its military activities in Syria, targeting military installations and advancing into strategic territories.

Israel conducted over 350 airstrikes, focusing on dismantling key military assets, such as missile depots, radar systems, and chemical weapons facilities. These airstrikes have largely concentrated on regions like Damascus, Homs, and Tartus, leaving over 70% of Syria's former military infrastructure destroyed. Among the assets targeted were fighter jets, helicopters, and naval vessels.

In addition to aerial campaigns, Israel has carried out ground incursions into southern Syria, including occupation of the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights—a move that experts say violates the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israeli forces have further extended their presence to strategic locations, including Mount Hermon, where they are reportedly fortifying positions to secure long-term control.