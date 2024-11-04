Air raid near Damascus causes massive blast

2024-11-04T16:18:50+00:00

Shafaq News /On Monday evening, a powerful explosion was heard in the Sayyida Zaynab area of the capital Damascus, according to Syrian media.

An explosion was heard in the capital Damascus, indicating that a raid targeted a site in the Sayyeda Zainab area, Syrian Arab News Agencies (SANA) reported.

Israel launched an aerial attack “from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of civilian locations south of Damascus, which resulted in some material losses,” SANA quoted the Syrian Ministry of Defence.

