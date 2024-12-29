Deadly blast at Syrian arms depot claims 11 lives, mostly civilians

Shafaq News/ An explosion killed 11 people mostly civilians at an arms depot near the Syrian capital, Damascus.

According to a statement by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the exploded depot, previously associated with the former regime, is located near Adra Industrial City in Damascus countryside.

SOHR added that “the explosion is believed to be caused by an Israeli airstrike on Syrian territory as part of Israel’s efforts to destroy the entire stockpile of weapons held by the former regime.”

Efforts to recover bodies from the site and clear the debris are still underway, the statement pointed out.

Since the fall of the Al-Assad regime, Israel has carried out hundreds of air raids targeting anti-aircraft batteries, missiles, drones, fighter jets, weapons depots, military structures, and dozens of military vessels.