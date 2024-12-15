Israel conducts over 60 airstrikes on Syria within hours

Shafaq News/ Since Saturday, Israeli warplanes have conducted 61 airstrikes in 26 raids, bringing the number of the strikes to 446 across 13 Syrian provinces since the previous regime's fall on December 8, as reported by the Syrian Observory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Detailing Saturday's strikes, SOHR reported that “Israeli jets launched three missiles targeting the 18th Division's warehouses in eastern Homs countryside. They also executed seven new raids targeting the 55th Brigade near the village of Hala in the Qalamoun area of Damascus countryside, aiming to destroy missile depots within the mountain. Additionally, they targeted air defenses at Hama Airport from the southwest, and the 47th Brigade south of Hama, with no reported casualties.”

Israeli warplanes further executed new airstrikes aimed at destroying the previous regime's military arsenal. “These strikes targeted armament warehouses in the town of Mahja in northern Daraa countryside, the 55th Brigade near Hala village in the Qalamoun area of Damascus countryside, and conducted two airstrikes on the fifth depot around the town of Kafr in Sweida countryside.”