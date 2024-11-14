Israeli airstrikes target Islamic Jihad movement command in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Israeli army revealed that it raided military buildings and command headquarters of the “ Islamic Jihad movement” in Syria.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X that “these raids severely affected the movement's leadership and activists, as the Islamic Jihad movement, led by its leaders residing outside the Gaza Strip with Hamas, carried out the October 7 attack, and since then it has continued to carry out operations against the State of Israel.”

“In the war in southern Lebanon, the movement supports Hezbollah under direct Iranian guidance, as the movement is considered another Iranian agent in the Middle East, which resides in Syria under the patronage of the Syrian regime,” Adraee added.

Earlier today, Syrian state-run agency SANA reported that “Israeli airstrikes on Damascus killed 15 people and injured 16 others,” adding that “the strikes targeted residential buildings in the Mazzeh neighborhood and Qudsaya area, causing significant material damage.” The agency cited a military source who confirmed the casualties included women and children.