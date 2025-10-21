Israel breaches disengagement line in southern Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces crossed into southwestern Quneitra on Tuesday, setting up a temporary checkpoint before withdrawing, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The monitor said two armored vehicles briefly advanced into Bariqa village, within the UN-supervised disengagement zone near the occupied Golan Heights, and then pulled back without arrests or gunfire.

القوات #الإسرائيلية تجدد تـ ـوغـ ـلـ ـهـ ـا.. و #المرصد_السوري يـ ـديـ ـن تلك الـ ـخـ ـروقـ ـات ويدعو لوقفهاhttps://t.co/yIRKGjjtBf — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 21, 2025

Earlier, Israeli troops detained a young man after stopping a civilian bus in northern Quneitra, releasing him later without charges.

Bordering Lebanon, Jordan, and the Syrian provinces of Daraa and Damascus, Quneitra has seen escalating Israeli strikes and incursions since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, targeting military and border positions across the country.

