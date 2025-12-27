Iraq seals 3GW solar power deal with US–UK firm

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq signed a renewable energy agreement in 2025 with a US–UK company to develop a large-scale solar power project, according to the energy platform Taqa.

The deal covers a 3,000-megawatt solar plant, supported by 500 megawatts of battery storage, and includes the construction of 1,000 kilometers of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines to connect the project to the national electricity grid.

Designed to boost electricity supply, the project combines utility-scale solar generation with battery storage and dedicated transmission capacity to meet rising domestic demand.

The platform said Iraq’s agreement came amid a wider regional wave of renewable energy investment in 2025, with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Oman, and Bahrain also advancing major solar, wind, and energy storage projects.

Iraq’s power sector has historically depended on oil and gas revenues, with crude exports accounting for more than 90 percent of state income and financing most electricity generation.

In recent years, the government has moved to expand solar power through large-scale agreements with foreign developers, aiming to diversify electricity sources and reduce strain on the national grid.

