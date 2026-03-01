New strike hits armed faction position in Jurf al-Sakhr

Shafaq News- Babil

An armed faction position in Jurf al-Sakhr, north of Babil province, came under a new strike on Sunday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said that no immediate details were available on casualties or damage.

The incident follows similar strikes that have targeted Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in the area yesterday. The PMF said three of its fighters were wounded in a strike on one of its positions in Snideij, while a previous attack killed two members and injured three others, according to security and official sources.

The attacks come amid a sharp military escalation in the Middle East following coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran that hit multiple sites, including Tehran and other cities. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases across the region, including locations in Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

