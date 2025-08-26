Iraqi commander: No US strike in al-Anbar

Iraqi commander: No US strike in al-Anbar
2025-08-26T20:17:53+00:00

Shafaq News – al-Anbar

US forces have not carried out an airstrike in Al-Anbar’s western desert, an Iraqi security official confirmed on Tuesday, dismissing circulating reports as baseless.

Maj. Gen. Kathir Abdulrahman, commander of al-Jazeera and al-Badiya Operations, told Shafaq News the security situation around Ain al-Assad Air Base is stable and under the control of Iraqi forces, urging media outlets to rely on official sources and avoid spreading rumors.

