Clashes near Baghdad’s Green Zone injure security personnel

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Armed demonstrators opened fire, injuring several members of Iraq’s security forces during clashes with protesters on the Suspension Bridge (Al-Jisr Al-Mu’allaq) leading to the Green Zone, the Joint Operations Command said on Sunday.

Supporters of armed factions, condemning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes in Tehran, organized the protests.

In a statement, the JOC pointed out that demonstrators set fire to caravans and a vehicle, adding that forces exercised maximum restraint and did not use live ammunition despite coming under fire. The command confirmed the arrest of three individuals involved in the shooting.

A security source told Shafaq News earlier that some protesters attempted to advance toward the Green Zone, prompting police to use tear gas and water cannons. The developments come amid demonstrations on roads leading to the Green Zone, where the US embassy is located.