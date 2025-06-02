Baghdad's Green Zone secure after projectile discovery

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an Iraqi security source confirmed that no attack targeted Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that security forces discovered a damaged Katyusha-type projectile placed beneath the Al-Jumhuriya Bridge. The device was safely handled and defused by explosives experts without any incident.

He also affirmed that the security situation in the area remains stable and that there are no direct threats at this time.