Trump: Iran wants talks after Khamenei killed

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that Iran’s new leadership wants to open talks with Washington, one day after US-Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In remarks to The Atlantic, Trump declined to say whether the United States would extend its air campaign to support a potential uprising, stating he would “look at the situation at the time.”

He also downplayed concerns over oil markets, saying early military gains would limit any price surge, and refused to address whether Iran might retaliate inside the United States.

The strikes triggered Iranian retaliation across the Gulf and intensified regime-change rhetoric from Washington. In a video message following the attacks, Trump urged Iranians to “seize control of your destiny.” US Central Command later confirmed that three American service members were killed and five wounded in the operation, dubbed “Epic Fury,” marking the first reported US casualties of the campaign.