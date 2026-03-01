US casualties confirmed amid war with Iran

US casualties confirmed amid war with Iran
2026-03-01T15:24:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command reported on Sunday that three US service members were killed and five seriously wounded since the start of the war with Iran on 28th February, 2026.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors,” the Command noted, pointing out that several soldiers sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions.

The Command also confirmed it struck an Iranian frigate in the Gulf of Oman, indicating that the ship sank at the quay in Chabahar.

On Saturday, US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, targeting senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and several military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran retaliated by targeting Israel and US bases in the Gulf States and the Kurdistan Region. It also shelled towers and airports in several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

