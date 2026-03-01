Trump: 48 Iranian commanders killed as Israel expands strikes

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that 48 Iranian commanders were killed in a single wave of strikes, as US and Israeli military operations against Iran intensify across the region.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the campaign was moving faster than expected. “Things are going very well,” he said, adding that the level of success had been “incredible.”

Trump also claimed Iran had been “weeks away from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” arguing that strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities prevented Tehran from reaching that stage.

The remarks came as the United States and Israel continued a large-scale military campaign launched yesterday targeting Iranian leadership and strategic infrastructure.

Among those reportedly targeted were Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and several senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Gulf states and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Iranian strikes also hit airports and infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, widening the confrontation.

Fighting continued on Sunday, with Iran claiming it had targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, while American forces carried out additional strikes on military sites inside Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said cooperation with Washington had created an opportunity to deliver what he described as a decisive blow to Iran’s leadership.

In a statement, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were striking “the heart of Tehran with increasing intensity,” adding that the pace of attacks would accelerate in the coming days.

The Israeli military said a new wave of airstrikes on Sunday targeted Iranian command and security headquarters.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said dozens of fighter jets carried out the attacks using intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate and operational command units.

#عاجل 🔴جيش الدفاع يدمر مقر القيادة العامة لقوى الأمن الداخلي في نظام الارهاب الايراني⭕️أنجزت العشرات من مقاتلات سلاح الجو موجة غارات أخرى بتوجيه دقيق من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية وبمشاركة هيئة العمليات، استهدفت العشرات من مقرات القيادة الرئيسية التابعة للنظام.⭕️من ضمن… pic.twitter.com/vylpckZKVD — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 1, 2026

Among the targets were the headquarters of Iran’s Internal Security Forces, described as a command-and-control center linking senior leadership with security units nationwide, and the Tharallah headquarters, which Israeli officials say coordinates the defense of Tehran.