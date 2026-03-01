US sinks 9 Iranian ships, Tehran claims 6 CIA killed

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran (Updated at 22:10)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that American forces sank nine Iranian naval vessels and struck Iran’s naval headquarters.

In a post on Truth Social, he described several of the ships as “large and important,” with additional targets being pursued.

US strikes also hit parts of the state broadcasting authority, interrupting transmissions, Iranian media reported. Later, missile strikes targeted the Intelligence Ministry headquarters in Tehran’s Seyed Khandan district, while additional airstrikes hit multiple areas of the capital. Authorities have not yet issued an official damage assessment.

Separately, Iranian outlets said a missile strike in the United Arab Emirates killed six CIA officers and wounded two others at a site allegedly linked to US intelligence operations. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said strikes have caused 560 casualties among US troops.

The IRGC today announced the fifth phase of Operation “True Promise 4,” targeting US military and naval assets in the Gulf, the Indian Ocean, and at Harir Air Base in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region. It claimed drone strikes on a vessel identified as MSP at Jebel Ali port, missile, and drone attacks on the US naval base in Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Kuwait, and a Qadr-380 missile strike on a US naval support vessel in the Indian Ocean.