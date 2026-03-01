CENTCOM: US eliminated IRGC command center

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) no longer maintains a command headquarters.

In a statement, CENTCOM claimed that the IRGC has killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years, adding that a large-scale US strike carried out the previous day had “cut off the head of the snake.”

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters. pic.twitter.com/WdpN7JBECr — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

The United States and Israel began military operations against Iran on February 28, targeting about 48 senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his adviser Ali Shamkhani.