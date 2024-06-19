Canada designates IRGC as terrorist organization, urges citizens to leave Iran

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Canada designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and urged its citizens to leave Iran.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the decision at a press conference: "Our government has decided to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code."

The decision follows months of pressure from the Association of Victims of the Ukrainian Plane, Iranian dissidents in Canada opposed to Tehran’s policies, and the Conservative Party.

Additionally, on June 17, the Canadian Parliament unanimously approved the "Tomaj" bill, which sanctions 31 judges, prosecutors, and investigators from Iran's judicial system.

The sanctions prevent these Iranian judicial officials from residing in or traveling to Canada. The Canadian Parliament considered these judges responsible for suppressing citizens' rights and protesters through sham trials and the torture of Iranian demonstrators.